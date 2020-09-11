Somizi’s cookbook is almost here & the recipes alone have fans hyped!

A cooking talk show may have come first for Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, but that has not stopped the star's dream of publishing his own cookbook

Even though folks never forget to mention that Somizi is not a qualified chef, there's still no denying the man has a passion for food and the cooking skills to match. The always “booked and busy” Idols SA judge has been speaking about his upcoming cookbook for a little over a year, and it seems he's finally ready to let it go.

Somizi took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the progress he's made on the project, and revealed is going to be self-published.