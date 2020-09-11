WATCH | Cassper to dish on dating, going 'broke' and THAT boxing match with AKA

Cassper Nyovest is set to spill serious tea when he sits down with bestie Somizi on his reality show Dinner at Somizi's.

In the latest episode of the popular cooking talk show airing on Friday evening, Somizi will have Cassper in the hot seat, chatting about everything from love to his rivalry with rapper AKA.

A teaser for the episode, which was released on Thursday evening, gave fans a glimpse into Cassper's life.

The pair could be seen in the kitchen joking about the pronunciation of thyme and both dropping out of school.

The rapper also touched on his fear of his vehicles being repossessed, saying: “All I kept thinking was 'yoh! Cassper Nyovest on the front page', and seeing my Bentley being towed away.”

The star touched on his love life, saying he wouldn't decide to sleep with someone just because of Instagram.

Cassper's rivalry with AKA has dominated headlines for several years, and Cass reiterated that he wouldn't work with his nemesis.

“I don't see myself making music with him. I see myself getting in the ring,” he said, referencing their upcoming boxing match.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker said it will be impossible for him to be knocked out by his rival.

Check out the teaser below: