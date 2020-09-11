WATCH | Riky Rick opens up about suffering with anger & depression after his father’s death

Rapper Riky Rick has opened up about the dark space he found himself in after the death of his father, saying that no-one should have to live without a parent.

The star, who took a break from live performances a few years ago to deal with depression, told listeners to his podcast series LAB LIVE that he suffered from “chronic depression” and was on a “destructive path” after losing his dad.

“I lost my father at a time when I needed the help. I lost him at a time when I needed that voice. A lot of people don’t understand that you can never replace the voice of a father. It wasn’t like he just died, it was like 18 years, living with your dad for a year, and then going back to your mom. I love being with my mom but living with him for a year ... A child is never meant to live without his parents.”

He said he always felt that he was a good kid and would get the “attention” and life advice he needed from his dad when he finished school, but never got to share those special moments.