#BecomingMamaJones: Minnie Dlamini confirms pregnancy with heartwarming post

12 September 2020 - 09:55 By Jessica Levitt
Minnie Dlamini has announced that she is pregnant.
Image: Minnie Dlamini Instagram

Minnie Dlamini has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Quinton Jones.

The TV personality shared a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump.

In a heartwarming and emotional message on the post, she spoke about the pain her family has endured and how this new life is welcomed.

Minnie's younger brother, Khosini, died last year. She has opened up, at times, about dealing with the significant loss, finding strength and the immense hurt she continues to feel.

In her baby news, she said that “God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly.”

