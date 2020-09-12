J'Something wrote a love song for his wifey and the lyrics are super cute!
Mi Casa star J'Something recently showed us how romance is done with a love song for his wife Cordelia Godi.
Both spring and love are in the air this September and what better way to show it than with a song. Romantic lyricist J'Something was certainly feeling it and took to Instagram to share the song he wrote for the love of his life.
Titled I Love Everything About You, the track is produced by Jay Em.
He says this is one of the many songs he has written for Cordelia.
In a passionate post from the heart, the singer posted the lyrics to his love ballad.
“It’s just your beauty comes to you so naturally, wish you could see what I see. Thank God I wake up next to gold every single day. Worth more than gold but you know what I mean,” he wrote.
“I Love Everything About You” by @micasamusic ft @wearejayem One of the many songs I wrote for her. Lyrics. It's just your beauty comes to you so naturally Wish you could see what I see Thank God I wake up next to gold every single day Worth more than gold but you know what I mean J'Something J'Nothing if he ain't got his babe Now now, aint' that something ain't that the truth Plan on spending all of time saying just one thing "Girl I'm so into every part of you" I love everything about you I love everything about you it's true I love everything about you I love everything about you Don't you change a thing No such thing as perfect but you're pretty damn close No such thing as worth it but I'm letting you know That I feel so lucky, just having you close Girl go on get close to me Girl I really think that you are so unreal And I, I really think that I got such a deal When it comes to you I love everything about you I love everything about you it's true I love everything about you I love everything about you Don't you change a thing Don't ya. Don't ya Don't you change a thing Don't ya. Don't ya Don't you change a thing Don't ya. Don't ya Oh no, no Mesmerised by your pretty brown eyes Took a trip down into your thighs It's flawless, like absolutely flawless Mesmerised by your pretty brown eyes Took a trip down into your thighs It's flawless, like absolutely flawless Oh no, no
The first time my wife met me I was hoping out of a taxi in Melville with my white chucks ... a knight in shining armour 😂— #WeMadeIt OUT NOW! (@jsomethingmusic) December 19, 2018
Reflecting on how they met, back in 2018, J' said that it was love at first sight.
He said the pair locked eyes when he hopped out of a taxi wearing white chucks.
“I been madly in love with her for years, man. God is the foundation of love. Trust me,” he added.
I been madly in love with her for years man. God is the foundation of love. Trust me.— #WeMadeIt OUT NOW! (@jsomethingmusic) December 20, 2018