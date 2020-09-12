J'Something wrote a love song for his wifey and the lyrics are super cute!

Mi Casa star J'Something recently showed us how romance is done with a love song for his wife Cordelia Godi.

Both spring and love are in the air this September and what better way to show it than with a song. Romantic lyricist J'Something was certainly feeling it and took to Instagram to share the song he wrote for the love of his life.

Titled I Love Everything About You, the track is produced by Jay Em.

He says this is one of the many songs he has written for Cordelia.

In a passionate post from the heart, the singer posted the lyrics to his love ballad.

“It’s just your beauty comes to you so naturally, wish you could see what I see. Thank God I wake up next to gold every single day. Worth more than gold but you know what I mean,” he wrote.