Rapper Saudi gets praise for giving his ancestors a shout-out
Saudi was praised by fans recently for shouting out his ancestors on Instagram.
The rapper took to Instagram, revealing in a post that he is still working on his album Msotra Don’t Die, but that family comes first.
He said that he was listening to Linda by Sjava on his way to and from a visit to his grandfather’s grave.
“I was bumping Linda on my way to my granddaddy’s grave and back. Itching to give y’all #MsotraDontDie ... but all in due time,” said the star.
Fans and followers alike praised the star in the comments for being a family guy, despite his fame.
Saudi’s has been making waves in SA hip-hop but took it to another level when he was feature on the Black Panther soundtrack.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, the star opened up about coming into his own as a musician.
“It feels great for the artist I am to be recognised because it is something that I wanted to do. Apparently it wasn't supposed to happen like this - I was told that I wouldn't appeal to an international audience, but here I am. I'm so grateful that I have a Billboard charting song,” he said.