Rapper Saudi gets praise for giving his ancestors a shout-out

Saudi was praised by fans recently for shouting out his ancestors on Instagram.

The rapper took to Instagram, revealing in a post that he is still working on his album Msotra Don’t Die, but that family comes first.

He said that he was listening to Linda by Sjava on his way to and from a visit to his grandfather’s grave.

“I was bumping Linda on my way to my granddaddy’s grave and back. Itching to give y’all #MsotraDontDie ... but all in due time,” said the star.