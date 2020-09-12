'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits Mzansi over Master KG advice
TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo split the internet this week after he dished out advice to Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG.
Not many of us log on to Twitter thinking we will get free advice, but sometimes we do get an unwarranted tweet or two in our mentions.
Social media personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter this week with some pearls of wisdom for “friend”, artist Master KG.
Master KG and Nomcebo's song has gone viral over the last few months, reaching more than 100 million views on YouTube and this week becoming the most Shazamed song in the world.
From Cristiano Ronaldo and Janet Jackson bumping to the song, to the viral dance challenge it has spawned, the song is by far the biggest SA export this year.
Sizwe reminded the musician that he should stay true to his SA roots, since he can’t leave the country.
“Yo, Master KG, here’s my advice: The borders are closed right now, so it’ll be difficult for you to monetise the success of your song. But please forge and solidify relationships (via your label) with everyone who has shown you love. Then when this is over, take advantage,” tweeted Sizwe.
While some agreed with Sizwe's advice, others threw artists Black Coffee and Euphonik into the mix, asking why they were allowed to travel around the world under lockdown, while Master KG was told the “borders are closed”.
They reminded Sizwe that Black Coffee was making those international connections that he was telling Master KG to make.
Sizwe had an answer ready for one of the puzzled tweeps.
“Those bookings were made long ago already & even his shows weren’t as packed as they usually are. You can’t just plan a tour impromptu,” said Sizwe.
Still, the debate raged on.
