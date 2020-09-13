Bassie Khumalo’s open letter to Clicks: 'Don’t touch our hair'

Former pageant winner and businesswoman Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo has written an open letter to Clicks, slamming the retailer and TRESemmé, whose advert sparked outrage across the country this week.

Many of our fav celebrities slammed the health and beauty retail chain for an ad which described African hair as dry and damaged, but white hair as “fine and flat”.

Bassie was among them, sharing her disappointment on the matter.

The star took to Instagram to post a video of herself addressing the retailer, TRESemmé and its parent company Unilever.

“Excuse me Clicks, TRESemmé and Unilever. Do care to explain this: as a mother of a beautiful African child and daughter of the African soil how dare you describe our crowns as dry, brittle and damaged!?,” asked Bassie.