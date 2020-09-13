Ultimate stan or idolatry? This fan just got a tattoo of Benjamin Dube on her neck
The gospel star defended himself against claims that he was allowing a fan to 'idolise' him
A T-shirt, poster or a signed autograph is enough for most to show their support for a favourite artist, but one fan took it to the next level to show her admiration for pastor and gospel star Benjamin Dube.
One of the musician's biggest fans, the woman got the words “The Tribe of Benjamin Dube” tattooed on the side of her neck. A pic of the tattoo was shared by a surprised Benjamin.
“I couldn’t believe this. Tattooed: 'Tribe of Benjamin Dube'. Wow, Zoleka!,” he said.
I couldn’t believe this...Tattooed “Tribe of Benjamin Dube”-Wow Zoleka 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/St6BCOTXoF— Benjamin Dube (@benjamindube) September 8, 2020
There were mixed reactions to the photo, with some applauding the girl and others claiming that the star is “encouraging” his fans to idolise him.
As long she is happy it’s no one of our concern.People have tattoos of Pop stars,no one is concerned.The righteous shall live by https://t.co/n8qucqt2Xm can bring all the scriptures to dispute what she did.If she lives by faith in God’s eyes she is righteous.— Tapiwa (@TSndlovu28) September 8, 2020
Bishop, you seem touched by this. Why are you allowing people to idolise you?— IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) September 8, 2020
Mfundisi please tell Zoleka that it will end in tears pha ezulwin— S B U S I L E 🌼🌺 (@Sbusile_Fezile) September 8, 2020
Bishop you have to make her your makoti after this because wow 😭😭👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I stan a Queen!— Bonokuhle Stan account (@angellamula_) September 8, 2020
With the heart emoji Bishop is prolly saying it's okay to have tattoos as long as it's your pastor's name😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/g9mv8FTXoI— BrendaBlack (@Brenda_Black_) September 8, 2020
Benjamin responded to a criticism, clearing the air on why he posted the photo.
“I’m not really moved by this, just surprised,” he said.
When asked about his stance on tattoos, the veteran muso quoted scripture.
God tattooed us on the palm of His hand 🖐🏼...Isaiah 44:5/49:16— Benjamin Dube (@benjamindube) September 8, 2020
Christ saves both tattooed and the clean. https://t.co/dW00jy7Puw