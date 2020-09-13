TshisaLIVE

Ultimate stan or idolatry? This fan just got a tattoo of Benjamin Dube on her neck

The gospel star defended himself against claims that he was allowing a fan to 'idolise' him

13 September 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
A fan got Benjamin Dube tattooed on her neck!
A fan got Benjamin Dube tattooed on her neck!
Image: Via Benjamin Dube's Instagram

A T-shirt, poster or a signed autograph is enough for most to show their support for a favourite artist, but one fan took it to the next level to show her admiration for pastor and gospel star Benjamin Dube.

One of the musician's biggest fans, the woman got the words “The Tribe of Benjamin Dube” tattooed on the side of her neck. A pic of the tattoo was shared by a surprised Benjamin.

“I couldn’t believe this. Tattooed: 'Tribe of Benjamin Dube'. Wow, Zoleka!,” he said.

There were mixed reactions to the photo, with some applauding the girl and others claiming that the star is “encouraging” his fans to idolise him.

Benjamin responded to a criticism, clearing the air on why he posted the photo.

“I’m not really moved by this, just surprised,” he said.

When asked about his stance on tattoos, the veteran muso quoted scripture.

MORE

Benjamin Dube will keep his church closed until everyone is allowed to attend

“By virtue of the number of congregants we have, we are not able to open for only 50 people maximum. We have taken this decision to keep the church ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Benjamin Dube lambastes Zim government: Serve your people, don’t prey on them

"What happened to the Africa we wished for? The Africa for all who live in it."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Benjamin Dube slams fake pastors

Veteran musician and pastor Benjamin Dube has slammed those who claim to be men of God but make false prophecies and empty promises, calling it ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Am I using your grant money?’ Somizi hits back at criticism of him always ... TshisaLIVE
  3. F**k off and stop stealing’ - DJ Tira, Lvovo & Shimza slam Fakaza after Cassper ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest’s #AMN is finally out, and here’s the verdict from Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Fans say 'The Queen' has Brutus & Patty to thank for their loyalty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X