Cassper & Lerato Sengadi remember HHP on his birthday with emotional tributes

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi and his unofficial mentee Cassper Nyovest led the masses with emotional tributes for the late rapper on what would have been his 40th birthday.

HHP, otherwise known as Jabba (real name Jabulani Tsambo), committed suicide at his home in 2018.

Two years later, his family, friends and fans still miss him, and this was evident when they took to their social media platforms to wish him a happy heavenly birthday.

Using a picture of Jabba and herself in happier times, Lerato wrote a heartfelt message for her late husband.

“Happy Birthday Motho waka. I miss you insanely and still struggle with the fact that you are not here, in the physical form, but I see, feel and hear you all around me always. My love for you will never change. My loyalty to you will never waiver. Today I celebrate you. I hope you love your gift, I love you,” she said.