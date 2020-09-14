Cassper & Lerato Sengadi remember HHP on his birthday with emotional tributes
'My son almost shared a birthday with you,' Cassper said
HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi and his unofficial mentee Cassper Nyovest led the masses with emotional tributes for the late rapper on what would have been his 40th birthday.
HHP, otherwise known as Jabba (real name Jabulani Tsambo), committed suicide at his home in 2018.
Two years later, his family, friends and fans still miss him, and this was evident when they took to their social media platforms to wish him a happy heavenly birthday.
Using a picture of Jabba and herself in happier times, Lerato wrote a heartfelt message for her late husband.
“Happy Birthday Motho waka. I miss you insanely and still struggle with the fact that you are not here, in the physical form, but I see, feel and hear you all around me always. My love for you will never change. My loyalty to you will never waiver. Today I celebrate you. I hope you love your gift, I love you,” she said.
Happy Birthday Motho waka.— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) September 14, 2020
I miss u insanely & still struggle with the fact that ur not here, in the physical form...bt I see, feel & hear u all around me always.
My love 4 u will never change. My loyalty 2 u will neva waiver.2Day I celebrate u.I hope u love ur gift
I love u. pic.twitter.com/voAXUNpx8T
Cassper, who was mentored by Jabba when he came into the game, took to his TL to remember the Music & Lights hitmaker.
The rapper, who released a song featuring Jabba on his latest album Any Minute Now, announced that his son Kgotso was born a day before Jabba's birthday, and said he's going to tell his son all about the life and times of Jabba.
“Happy Birthday to the Goat HHP. We love and miss you forever. My son almost shared a birthday with you. I'm gonna tell him all the great stories about how you put his dad and many other men on. Thank you for everything Jabba!” Cassper said.
Happy Birthday to the Goat HHP. We love and miss you forever. My son almost shared a birthday with you. I'm gonna tell him all the great stories about how you put his Dad and many other men on. Thank you for everything Jabba!!!! #HappyBirthdayHHP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 14, 2020
Many others, including DJ Fresh and Kwesta, also shared tributes for HHP.
Check out the tributes below.
Happy Birthday Groot🙏🏾 The fact that I owed you a verse will never settle in my soul... I promise it was fire though.. pic.twitter.com/SfPPfem4sC— #2Skeif🐕💫 (@KwestaDaKAR) September 14, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY #JABBA!!!! ❣️ https://t.co/SbpXl1zAXy— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 14, 2020
Today the late great HHP, Hip Hop Pantsula, Jabulani Tsambo would be celebrating his 40th birthday. Please stream his music all day to celebrate? One of my heroes, the best to ever do it. Rest in paradise grootman yaka 🙏🏽❤️ #JabbaForever #MotswakoMonday— Muchi4TheKids (@Sipho_Says) September 13, 2020
#JabbaForever Happy Birthday my brother, my Friend Jabulani Tsambo. You would turned 40 today, but I guess this earth was not worthy of your greatness. 👑👑 I celebrate you still, I honour you and love you always. May your soul continue resting in peace Jabba! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/K2heGHUzl1— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) September 14, 2020
Your MUSIC lives on. Your LIGHT still shines down on us.— MassivMetro (@MassivMetro) September 14, 2020
Music & Lights
A beautiful soul is never forgotten Rest In Peace JABBA We thank you for the music.#JabbaForever pic.twitter.com/B8rPeky7bV