'I got this', says 'superwoman' Rachel Kolisi as she helps family take spare tyre out from under car

14 September 2020 - 10:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Siya Kolisi is proud of his wife Rachel, after she got stuck in to help a family change their tyre.
Siya Kolisi is proud of his wife Rachel, after she got stuck in to help a family change their tyre.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi, wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has been hailed as a “superwoman” on social media after Siya raved about how she helped a family take out their spare tyre.

Siya said Rachel didn't hesitate to come to the family's rescue as she told everyone “step aside please, I got this”.

The captain said he would have helped but was too proud of his wife and decided to take the snap and share it on Instagram.

Rachel, who was in her blue jeans and white T-shirt can be seen taking out the tyre from under the car while two men stand next to her.

