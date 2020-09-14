OPINION | Here’s the thing about my hair choice: It's personal

I feel like what I chose to do with my hair on any given day is my choice and mine alone.

After all, the hair is on my head.

So, I'm a little baffled by all the politics people continue wanting to throw in the mix, and I'm certain I ain't the only one who feels this way.

We all lost our minds over the blatant, disgusting racism displayed in the recent Clicks advert, and things certainly got interesting there by woke Twitter.

In case you missed it, Clicks came under serious fire (literally) after the retailer put an ad on their website that most South Africans have interpreted as racist. The advert showed four images: two of black women’s hair described as “frizzy and dull” and “dry and damaged” against two images of a white woman's hair, described as “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Somehow, the conversation found its way back to the "weave versus Afro" debate, swiftly followed by the “black women hate their hair and skin” brigade, who were clearly not looking to be outdone by the “but Clicks has a point, our hair is damaged and dry" squad.

We've had the Afro vs weave debate many times before, and unless you are Ntsiki Mazwai or part of her squad, we've generally concluded people will do whatever the hell they want to do with their hair.

Personally, it is exhausting for me as a black woman with African hair because, essentially, I feel hair is too personal for each woman to be turned into politics.

This is why the “black women hate their hair and skin” brigade really bother me.

Why must I be dictated to when it comes to how I need to keep my hair?

Though each individual has different hair, we all also have different hair stories which stop us from falling into a “uniform” approach about how we treat our hair.