WATCH | Ludacris is a big fan of Mzansi's Nasty C

SA rapper Nasty C continues to make mega moves on the global stage, scoring a heavy endorsement from US hip-hop star Ludacris.

Nasty C has been global for a few years, but has taken it to the next level after last month's release of his latest album, Zulu Man With Some Power, his first since signing to label Def Jam Recordings.

In the weeks since its release, fans and famous faces have shared their favourite tracks from the album.

Ludacris posted a video of himself driving to the track Black and White.

Nasty reposted the video and said it was “f**king crazy”.

“I hope he got the whole album,” he said.