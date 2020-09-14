TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ludacris is a big fan of Mzansi's Nasty C

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 September 2020 - 08:00
Nasty C is making massive waves overseas and collecting international shoutouts.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

SA rapper Nasty C continues to make mega moves on the global stage, scoring a heavy endorsement from US hip-hop star Ludacris.

Nasty C has been global for a few years, but has taken it to the next level after last month's release of his latest album, Zulu Man With Some Power, his first since signing to label Def Jam Recordings.

In the weeks since its release, fans and famous faces have shared their favourite tracks from the album.

Ludacris posted a video of himself driving to the track Black and White.

Nasty reposted the video and said it was “f**king crazy”.

“I hope he got the whole album,” he said.

The shout out comes just days after another big US rapper, Big Sean, said he had unfinished business with Nasty C.

That’s my dawg! We need to finish something,” the Mercy rapper said when asked if the pair had collaborated yet.

Nasty C responded with emojis suggesting something special may soon be cooking in the studio.

Nasty C's latest album was hyped around the world and even featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York City.

Musician Saudi has been watching the moves and weighed in on a conversation about hip-hop artists working together, saying:  “You are not South African if you don't support Nasty C.”

“Whether or not you like his vernacular raps, that's one artist whose originality and creativity I can vouch for."

