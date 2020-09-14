WATCH | Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourne are expecting a baby girl

Just weeks after tying the knot in a wedding private ceremony, Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne, have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the big news to fans, hosting a gender reveal party this weekend with close friends and family.

Posting a series of snaps of him and his missus at the reveal, Theo shared his excitement by quoted a scripture about praying for a child.

“1 Samuel 1:27- I (we) prayed for this child and the Lord has granted me (us) What I (we) asked of him. We had a great day with few friends and family at the gender reveal”.