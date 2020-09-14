#YPTMM fans want Simthandile's parents to have their own reality show
From the father's 'this is my house' and 'tell them, my wife', to the mother's 'don't disturb me when I'm talking' jabs, the pair had viewers hooked!
After watching Sunday night's episode of You Promised To Marry Me, fans have reached an agreement that Simthandile's parents stole the show and the two “fighters” deserve their own programme.
The show guarantees bucket loads of drama. However, none of the viewers could have anticipated that instead of worrying about the people who promised to marry each other and then broke the promise, they would be mesmerised by Simthandile's very loud parents.
Simthandile is the man the show confronted this week after he allegedly left Aviwe hanging after promising to marry her. It was revealed in the episode that he stole his mother's ring to make the promise, then changed his mind and allegedly drank the money away and got another girlfriend.
Even in that already messy situation, Simthandile's parents won the hearts of viewers and stole the spotlight. Not only were they fighting the show and the presenter but at some point they fought each other, fought Simthandile and everyone in that cramped living room they were in.
They had the volume and the punchlines, and tweeps were just living for the effortless drama they brought to the show.
Here are some of the top reactions from You Promised To Marry Me fans.
Simthandile's Dad & his wife are my fav! 🔥🤣🤣#YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/zxpHovCSgc— Reatlegile🦋 (@selebano_r) September 13, 2020
My fighters😂😂😂😂😂— 😁🎀🎉MADAM PRESIDENT🎈💃🏾😁 (@Lebo_M_29) September 13, 2020
They were fighting themselves, each other, the whole family, their son Simthandile le ex Aviwe and Aviwe's aunt, Jub Jub, JUST EVERYONE 😂😂😂😂😂 wooooooo Hai what a mess!! 🙆♀️#YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/WVaOTvXc0U
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— 🌻Mimi🌻 (@MsChaba12) September 13, 2020
Simthandile's Parents are a whole mood😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RiIWkoocHL
#YouPromisedToMarryMe I don't know why Simthandile's family reminds me of Emzini wezinsizwa during that last part of every episode where they fight..😂 pic.twitter.com/N835ZGYuWk— Bellz 🇿🇦 (@BellzSeisa) September 13, 2020
This Simthandile family deserve a reality show 😂😂😂 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/2YVm542Fm8— Mbongeni Golide (@mbosto_11) September 13, 2020
His name is Simthandile, not Ukuthandile. His family just revealed he has another girlfriend😩 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/6wZTYOkiS2— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 13, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— ReituJay (@ReiZzyJAy) September 13, 2020
"Asik'funi hamba.." 🙆🏽♂️🤣 yoh Simthandile's family is a vibe flip pic.twitter.com/59ScNIVH0U
#YouPromisedToMarryMe Simthandile's mom knows how to control a man...🙆♀️ Wa'thintha bafazi...!! pic.twitter.com/KGuQDLM2lt— Rolls Nema (@NemaRolls) September 13, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— King_Baloww (@kgauke) September 13, 2020
Simthandile's father sounds like Goliath from the river 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QbbKAceNA1
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— Nokuthula Mazibuko (@nokuthulamazibu) September 13, 2020
Simthandile's parents are fighting now🤣🤣 @official_jubjub awuna peace stru pic.twitter.com/5yKGSUT5oF
Simthandile 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂so because of hearsay uyeka GF yakhe akana proof #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/Zf8iuVKmgM— Sthy Dlela (@Sthy01) September 13, 2020
Everyone in this family is loud except for Simthandile #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/cJex1KiQl8— Atisang Maema (@atisangmaema2) September 13, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— Obutii Pandemic / P40 😻🥵🏌️♂️ (@ThabangBando) September 13, 2020
A Special Appreciation Tweet For Simthandile's Parents. 🥵🥵😻😻😹 pic.twitter.com/ffbO2kmOjj