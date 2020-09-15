Boity praised for her 'maturity' after congratulating Cassper on baby

Boity is being praised on Twitter for her “maturity” after she congratulated Cassper Nyovest on his newborn son, Khotso.

The two rappers dated and broke up in 2015 and have been friendly towards each other since.

Cassper and his girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, welcomed their first baby on Sunday. The rapper announced Khotso's arrival to millions of his social media followers by tweeting that his album titled Any Minute Now “made so much sense” now.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself in scrubs and captioned it “let's f**n goooo”.

Boity responded to Cassper's tweet saying “may God bless your beautiful family”.