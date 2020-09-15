TshisaLIVE

Boity praised for her 'maturity' after congratulating Cassper on baby

15 September 2020 - 11:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Boity and Cassper Nyovest have always been friendly towards each other despite breaking up in 2015.
Boity is being praised on Twitter for her “maturity” after she congratulated Cassper Nyovest on his newborn son, Khotso.

The two rappers dated and broke up in 2015 and have been friendly towards each other since.

Cassper and his girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, welcomed their first baby on Sunday. The rapper announced Khotso's arrival to millions of his social media followers by tweeting that his album titled Any Minute Now “made so much sense” now.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself in scrubs and captioned it “let's f**n goooo”.

Boity responded to Cassper's tweet saying “may God bless your beautiful family”.

TshisaLIVE reported in 2018 that Cassper admitted to cheating on Boity. He confessed in his song I Wasn't Ready For You. He also told US radio show host Charlamagne that Boity didn't know she had been cheated on until he released the song.

Boity has always been intentional about her choice to forgive Cassper and be friends with him. In 2018 she said “forgiveness clears the air”.

Some of comments to Boity's tweet were filled with humour as some tweeps said she was secretly hurting about Cassper moving on and having a child, but she laughed off these claims.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

