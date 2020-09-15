Boity praised for her 'maturity' after congratulating Cassper on baby
Boity is being praised on Twitter for her “maturity” after she congratulated Cassper Nyovest on his newborn son, Khotso.
The two rappers dated and broke up in 2015 and have been friendly towards each other since.
Cassper and his girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, welcomed their first baby on Sunday. The rapper announced Khotso's arrival to millions of his social media followers by tweeting that his album titled Any Minute Now “made so much sense” now.
On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself in scrubs and captioned it “let's f**n goooo”.
Boity responded to Cassper's tweet saying “may God bless your beautiful family”.
Congratulations, Papa! May God bless your beautiful family. 🙏🏾✨🎉❤️🤗 https://t.co/pM8VPDBYNa— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) September 14, 2020
TshisaLIVE reported in 2018 that Cassper admitted to cheating on Boity. He confessed in his song I Wasn't Ready For You. He also told US radio show host Charlamagne that Boity didn't know she had been cheated on until he released the song.
Boity has always been intentional about her choice to forgive Cassper and be friends with him. In 2018 she said “forgiveness clears the air”.
Some of comments to Boity's tweet were filled with humour as some tweeps said she was secretly hurting about Cassper moving on and having a child, but she laughed off these claims.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
Thanks Boity. That’s maturity. Much appreciated. Some can’t relate because they are taught to think one is supposed to be bitter for life (even when the separation was amicable) when something beautiful happens to your ex. God bless you.— Skelm (@MannTanks) September 14, 2020
The girl lives, emotional intelligence is still foreign to many. As seen in the comments 😆 pic.twitter.com/cu1XSV82n7— Sbusiso Zondo (@Dbnchillies) September 14, 2020
Maturity on another level pic.twitter.com/0CRpOkK9zk— The°Kidd°Next°Door (@kidd_next) September 14, 2020
People with money are never Bitter after the break up... Mare bo Dineo ka di pumps tsa ko Jet 🤣 date people with money guys. you will remain friends after the break up— mickey van peebles (@van_peeblez) September 14, 2020
This beautiful.🌸🌈❤️ https://t.co/G6umWt9ZQ1— uNdabenhle lowase150🥇🏆 (@ndabenhle04) September 14, 2020
This is so amazing! ❤️❤️❤️We appreciate the love that you give! Some people will not see it as love! https://t.co/RzABW7iKI2— SAHipHopDailyNews (@SAHipHopDaily24) September 14, 2020
If maturity was a person ❤️❤️ @Boity I stan! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/4Jrwagaqba— #SACRIFICES OUT NOW 🇿🇦 (@Azzy_EC) September 14, 2020
This is the reason why you're so blessed, a o na kwal🙌💖💖🌹 https://t.co/YBdDaNmNED— Cassey Sharon (@SharonCassey) September 14, 2020