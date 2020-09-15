TshisaLIVE

Cassper spills the tea on being a dad: The most important thing I will teach my son is to love God

15 September 2020 - 06:00
Cassper Nyovest spoke candidly about why he decided to start a family with Thobeka and how he plans to raise his son.
Cassper Nyovest spoke candidly about why he decided to start a family with Thobeka and how he plans to raise his son.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

New father Cassper Nyovest has opened up about what having a child means to him and what he hopes to teach his son as he starts his new chapter as a daddy.

In a recent chat with Somizi on the star's Dinner at Somizi's TV talk show, the rapper opened up about the lessons he planned to pass on to his son.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

The star reflected on losing a brother and explained that him now having a son was God's way of showing that he can take but also restore.

He said he hoped to have a similar relationship with Khotso to the one he shares with his father.

“I'm so happy it's a boy. If I could do half what my daddy [did] with me, then I'd be a great man. When I think about my relationship with my father, I would love to have that with my son,” he said.

The star announced back in June that he and Thobeka Majozi were expecting their first child together, posting a pic of an ultrasound on an album cover.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Sunday night, a day before Cassper's mentor HHP's birthday.

Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy

"This album means so much more and makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso, is here."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to social media to post a picture of himself dressed in medical scrubs and preparing for the birth, writing “Let's f*cking go”.

The couple have yet to post snaps of their son, but were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, fans and celebs across the country, including Black Coffee, Zakwe, DJ Bongz, Omuhle Gela, Maps Maponyane, L-Tido, Slikour and Khanyi Mbau.

READ MORE

Cassper & Lerato Sengadi remember HHP on his birthday with emotional tributes

HHP would have turned 40 this year.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH | Cassper to dish on dating, going 'broke' and THAT boxing match with AKA

"All I kept thinking was 'yoh! Cassper Nyovest on the front page' and seeing my Bentley being towed away."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper explains how viral 'taxi rank hustler' scored a spot on 'Any Minute Now'

Cassper went on the hunt for a young man who features on his new album
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest’s #AMN is finally out, and here’s the verdict from Twitter

It looks like one whopping YASSS from his fans!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Am I using your grant money?’ Somizi hits back at criticism of him always ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Boity Thulo's surprise bash for her mom TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X