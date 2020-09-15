Lerato K and other celebs weigh in on human trafficking in SA

As reports of women being abducted and posters of missing women and children fill social media, celebrities Lerato Kganyago, DJ Franky and Lvovo have spoken out against human trafficking, and called on authorities to act urgently.

The #HumanTrafficking hashtag has been used over the past few weeks to help women and children become aware of the increasing alleged human trafficking hot spots all over the country, making it hard for people with influence to keep quiet about the growing crisis.

Lerato was one of the first to speak out, saying the issue is becoming worse in Mzansi.

"Every hour a child or woman goes missing! Some are lucky to escape, most never make it! Human trafficking is real!" she claimed.