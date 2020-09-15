Lerato K and other celebs weigh in on human trafficking in SA
As reports of women being abducted and posters of missing women and children fill social media, celebrities Lerato Kganyago, DJ Franky and Lvovo have spoken out against human trafficking, and called on authorities to act urgently.
The #HumanTrafficking hashtag has been used over the past few weeks to help women and children become aware of the increasing alleged human trafficking hot spots all over the country, making it hard for people with influence to keep quiet about the growing crisis.
Lerato was one of the first to speak out, saying the issue is becoming worse in Mzansi.
"Every hour a child or woman goes missing! Some are lucky to escape, most never make it! Human trafficking is real!" she claimed.
Every hour a child or woman goes missing! Some are lucky to escape, most never make it! HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS REAL!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) September 14, 2020
South Africa is considered to be on the “Tier 2 Watchlist” for human trafficking. At least A MILLION kids are trafficked each year. Our government is not doing enough...— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) September 14, 2020
Lerato attributed her claims to a report by the non-profit organisation, The Borgen Project, on human trafficking in SA.
The Trafficking in Persons Report 2017 by the Office To Monitor and Combat Trafficking In Persons at the US Department of State listed SA as a tier two nation for human trafficking, defining it as a country "whose government does not fully comply with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act’s minimum standards, but is making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards".
Lerato's tweets saw many people share their experiences of attempted abductions in cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg.
Musicians Lvovo and DJ Franky called on the government to put a stop to the scourge, while author Jackie Phamotse questioned why those in power had not actively participated in conversations about the matter.
How do all these trafficked people leave the country? No passports or Visas. Do u realize that we are dealing with a much more organized syndicate than we thought? #HumanTrafficking— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) September 14, 2020
Things keep getting worse for women and children in South Africa. No sign of change or help on the horizon. #HumanTrafficking— DJ Franky (@FrankySA) September 14, 2020