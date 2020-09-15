Rami Chuene slams person saying women 'must fast' and pray away GBV
'No amount of Esther, Ruth, Naomi, Sarah and Mary, not even the bad asses Delilah, Sapphira, Jezebel and mother of deception, Eve, will get me participating in this,' Rami said.
As gender-based violence (GBV) continues to make South African women live in fear, actress Rami Chuene quickly shut down a tweep who suggested women needed to participate in "fasting" for God to hear their cry and end GBV.
Rami, who has made it no secret that she believes in God, named female Bible characters when she dismissed the idea that for GBV to stop in Mzansi, women had to fast and pray it away.
The tweep who poked Rami and many other women tweeted: "SA woman, may I humbly request that we couple these GBV protests with a five-day fast from September 21 to 25. No makeup, no weave (Esther 4:16). May God hear our cry and heal our country."
Rami made it clear the answer for her , and many of her followers, was a firm "no".
"No. No amount of Esther, Ruth, Naomi, Sarah and Mary, not even the bad asses Delilah, Sapphira, Jezebel and mother of deception, Eve, will get me participating in this."
No. No amount of Esther, Ruth, Naomi, Sarah and Mary, not even the badasses Delilah, Sapphira, Jezebel and mother of deception, Eve will get me participating in this. Everything has been taken from women. Everything! How then are we okay to take even the nothing that’s left? https://t.co/2B23rieV45— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 15, 2020
Rami women had nothing else of themselves to give to fight the attack men have launched against them in the form of GBV. She said she was personally not okay with sacrificing the little to nothing she has after giving everything.
"Everything has been taken from women. Everything! How then are we okay to take even the nothing that’s left?"
Rami wasn't the only one who thought the "fast for five days" approach was outrageous. Actress Bonnie Mbuli was one of many other women who felt the same.
I love God sis but this is defs not the solution! We fast and then ?— Refilwe Lechaba (@lechaba_refilwe) September 15, 2020