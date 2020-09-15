Rami Chuene slams person saying women 'must fast' and pray away GBV

As gender-based violence (GBV) continues to make South African women live in fear, actress Rami Chuene quickly shut down a tweep who suggested women needed to participate in "fasting" for God to hear their cry and end GBV.

Rami, who has made it no secret that she believes in God, named female Bible characters when she dismissed the idea that for GBV to stop in Mzansi, women had to fast and pray it away.

The tweep who poked Rami and many other women tweeted: "SA woman, may I humbly request that we couple these GBV protests with a five-day fast from September 21 to 25. No makeup, no weave (Esther 4:16). May God hear our cry and heal our country."

Rami made it clear the answer for her , and many of her followers, was a firm "no".

"No. No amount of Esther, Ruth, Naomi, Sarah and Mary, not even the bad asses Delilah, Sapphira, Jezebel and mother of deception, Eve, will get me participating in this."