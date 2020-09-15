Zodwa Wabantu slams haters who criticised her son for wearing a gold tooth to school

While many found it cute and praised her parenting, others noticed something shiny in Vuyo’s teeth and called her out for letting her son wear a ‘gold tooth’ to school.

“That is not her son with the gold tooth, right?” One follower wrote.

Zodwa responded by saying it was her son and she would raise him however she feels.

“We are in hell, look at your life and the problems you have. Over here this is my s**t,” she said.

Zodwa added that people who were worried about Vuyo should instead focus on their own children.

“Sthandwa, this is my son go look after your kids. What you feel and see is none of our business and your concern. Over here, this is my household.”

In a chat with TshisaLIVE last year, Zodwa said that she often gets comments from followers telling her how to raise her son and she usually ignores them.

“I don't understand how they can tell me how to mother my own son. I think it's ridiculous but I just thought I should let him [the follower] know that if he's really serious, he must try and adopt my son and see if he'll do a better job. My son is happy and taken care of, I don't think anything else matters.”