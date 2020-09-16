TshisaLIVE

Connie Chiume: Stop living your dreams through your children

'Do not force your children to pursue a career of your choice. It's not your life'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 September 2020 - 06:00
Connie Chiume has advised parents to know their place in their children's lives.
Connie Chiume has advised parents to know their place in their children's lives.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has cautioned parents against projecting their life failures and living vicariously through their children, saying it takes away from their child's individuality and life in general.

The Black Panther actress has spoken previously about parents guiding their children instead of making life decisions for them, and she took to Twitter again this week to relay the message once more.

Let your children study what they want. Let them become whatever it is they want to become.Stop living your dreams through your children. Guide them, show them options but the choice is not yours to make,” she said.

The actress, who is a mother of three, has shared in the past that she has never stood in the way of her children living up to their fullest potential.

She engaged with some of her followers on how to know where to draw the line between guidance and dictatorship, and gave an example using her own relationship with her children.

“I support all my children in everything they do. I was hoping my last born wouldn't take on entertainment, but when she told me she wanted to study performing arts, I stood by her. When she told me she's more passionate about rap than acting, I had no clue how she would pull it off. But the fact that I always encourage her to 'do that song', 'drop that video' helps her hustle ethic!” she said on Instagram.

Connie is aware that with most parents things are done their way or they are not done at all, but she knows for a “fact” her approach is the right one.

Connie Chiume recovering after 'successful' surgery

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and dm’d me," she said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Chadwick Boseman was 'determined' to film 'Black Panther 2' before his death - reports

Here’s who SA celebs think should take over his throne
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Covid-19 halts John Kani & Connie Chiume's plans to attend Chadwick Boseman's funeral

Covid-19 has again caused heartache, this time dashing local stars John Kani and Connie Chiume's plans to pay their respects in person at Chadwick ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  4. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
'Koko is lying': Former Eskom secretary says acting CEO introduced her to Gupta ...
X