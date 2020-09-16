TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by how Tumi lies and cheats like a pro!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 September 2020 - 14:00
'The River's' Tumi swore on her life that she isn't a cheater, even though she is, and fans can't believe she's capable of such behaviour.
'The River's' Tumi swore on her life that she isn't a cheater, even though she is, and fans can't believe she's capable of such behaviour.
Image: Twitter/The River

Fans of The River have watched Tumi as gets deeper into her entanglement with Mabutho, but when they saw how hard she lied on Tuesday night's episode, they knew that sis is a pro at cheating.

Most viewers have concluded that sex with Mabutho, who happens to be her husband's cousin, must be amazing, because as far as the things Tumi wants in life - like luxury and money - Mabutho doesn't have anything other than being cute.

Fans have had to watch Lindani cry about his suspicion that his wife is cheating on him in front of the very person she is cheating with.

Lindani almost walked in on his wife and cousin doing the deed. In fact, he did, but Tumi turned up the drama and accused Lindani of seeing things. She went as far as convincing poor Lindani that not only is he crazy, he's a paranoid embarrassment.

However, when Tumi lied with a straight face to her mother Lindiwe, who coincidentally gave her a young lecture about the dangers of cheating, even Tumi's fans were left in awe.

Viewers had the memes to express their shock at Tumi's audacity.

READ MORE

IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's house

Fans are tired of Phathu and co's "it will end in tears" approach to writing
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'The River’s' Kedibone’s heartbreaking performance leaves fans in tears

Yhu... Rakgadi's pain left tweeps in their feels
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'The River' fans are here for Lindiwe blue-ticking Nomonde’s 'kidnapping'!

Madlabantu sees through Nomonde's scams
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LOL! 'The River’s' Emma is proving to be a real 'die hard'

Emma is making Lindiwe breathe through the wound ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  4. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
X