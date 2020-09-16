TshisaLIVE

Lesego Tlhabi slams calls for black women to only wear natural hair

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 September 2020 - 13:00
Lesego Tlhabi doesn't want to be told what to do with her hair.
Lesego Tlhabi doesn't want to be told what to do with her hair.
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz

The hair debate in Mzansi raged on, with satirist Lesego Tlhabi weighing in on the idea that black women need to wear only their natural hair.

The claim that black women who exercise their freedom of choice when it comes to the how they wear their hair have "confused identities" or are "ashamed of their natural hair" has dominated the TL in the various hair debates that have popped up recently.

While there are many who take that stance, like musician Ntsiki Mazwai, there are other women who land on the other side of the debate.

Satirist Lesego is one of them.

"Black women are so blessed to have range, choices and abundance in terms of hair styles. How we choose to wear it, natural or not, is no-one’s business. Do you! We all slay whatever hairstyle we rock. This convo is an excuse for bitter women to shine with hotep a**holes," Lesego said on Twitter this week.

Her tweet was accompanied by four pictures of herself with different hairstyles, including wearing a weave and rocking her natural afro.

Lesego's fans agreed that they were not willing to compromise on their freedom just to please the other camp, and went on to express their own views in the comment section.

"Honestly! I need our hair to just be about hair and not a political statement. If you don't like wigs, keep it pushing. I'm highly over naturals acting they're more 'black' and everyone needs to get on their wave. And this is coming from someone with natural hair," one tweep wrote.

READ MORE

OPINION | Here’s the thing about my hair choice: It's personal

Save the politics for the “multimillion-rand hair industries, ownership and actual representation within that space.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Bassie Khumalo’s open letter to Clicks: 'Don’t touch our hair'

Bassie Kumalo responds to the Clicks hair debacle: "How dare you describe our hair as dry, brittle and damaged?"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Clicks director Nonkululeko Gobodo quits for 'personal reasons'

The Clicks Group on Tuesday confirmed the resignation of non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo.
News
18 hours ago

Clicks hair advert fury: advertising chiefs' code of silence

The furore around the racist hair advert that sparked a week of protest action at Clicks stores across SA this week has put entrenched structural ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  4. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
'Koko is lying': Former Eskom secretary says acting CEO introduced her to Gupta ...
X