Lesego Tlhabi slams calls for black women to only wear natural hair

While there are many who take that stance, like musician Ntsiki Mazwai, there are other women who land on the other side of the debate.

Satirist Lesego is one of them.

"Black women are so blessed to have range, choices and abundance in terms of hair styles. How we choose to wear it, natural or not, is no-one’s business. Do you! We all slay whatever hairstyle we rock. This convo is an excuse for bitter women to shine with hotep a**holes," Lesego said on Twitter this week.

Her tweet was accompanied by four pictures of herself with different hairstyles, including wearing a weave and rocking her natural afro.