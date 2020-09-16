Lesego Tlhabi slams calls for black women to only wear natural hair
The hair debate in Mzansi raged on, with satirist Lesego Tlhabi weighing in on the idea that black women need to wear only their natural hair.
The claim that black women who exercise their freedom of choice when it comes to the how they wear their hair have "confused identities" or are "ashamed of their natural hair" has dominated the TL in the various hair debates that have popped up recently.
Why are black women finding it so hard to admit that they lack confidence in their own hair.... And wigs make them feel prettier?— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) September 14, 2020
While there are many who take that stance, like musician Ntsiki Mazwai, there are other women who land on the other side of the debate.
Satirist Lesego is one of them.
"Black women are so blessed to have range, choices and abundance in terms of hair styles. How we choose to wear it, natural or not, is no-one’s business. Do you! We all slay whatever hairstyle we rock. This convo is an excuse for bitter women to shine with hotep a**holes," Lesego said on Twitter this week.
Her tweet was accompanied by four pictures of herself with different hairstyles, including wearing a weave and rocking her natural afro.
Black women are so blessed to have range, choices and abundance in terms of hair styles. How we choose to wear it- natural or not- is no one’s business. Do 👏🏾 you 👏🏾! We all slay whatever hairstyle we rock. This convo is an excuse for bitter women to shine with hotep assholes. pic.twitter.com/f3XZjgryVC— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) September 15, 2020
Lesego's fans agreed that they were not willing to compromise on their freedom just to please the other camp, and went on to express their own views in the comment section.
"Honestly! I need our hair to just be about hair and not a political statement. If you don't like wigs, keep it pushing. I'm highly over naturals acting they're more 'black' and everyone needs to get on their wave. And this is coming from someone with natural hair," one tweep wrote.
Because of the Afro branch of mkhonto weSizwe pic.twitter.com/jJNjQ1m9v8— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) September 15, 2020