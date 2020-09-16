Trevor Noah on childhood in apartheid SA: I lived in quarantine in a lighter form

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has made it no secret that life under lockdown felt a bit too familiar for him, saying it may have something to do with his childhood.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the comedian said he's noted similarities during life under lockdown in the US and life as a young mixed-race boy in apartheid SA.

“As a child, I lived in quarantine in a lighter form. I couldn’t play outside with other children. I had restrictions on my movements, and I wasn’t necessarily told why. They just said, ‘You can’t go outside’. That’s just how I lived and I accepted it,” he said.