Trevor Noah on childhood in apartheid SA: I lived in quarantine in a lighter form
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has made it no secret that life under lockdown felt a bit too familiar for him, saying it may have something to do with his childhood.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the comedian said he's noted similarities during life under lockdown in the US and life as a young mixed-race boy in apartheid SA.
“As a child, I lived in quarantine in a lighter form. I couldn’t play outside with other children. I had restrictions on my movements, and I wasn’t necessarily told why. They just said, ‘You can’t go outside’. That’s just how I lived and I accepted it,” he said.
Trevor has shared a similar observation before on several of his platforms and in his kits over the years.
In the earlier days of life under lockdown while he adjusted to the new way of life, Trevor encouraged South Africans to listen to the government’s call to stay at home.
“Coronavirus has taken over the world, my friends. We are stuck in our houses. They told us we can't go outside and now we are stuck waiting for this 21 days to end. All over the world, we are going through the same thing, and all I can ask you, as my fellow South Africans, is to please work together on this.”