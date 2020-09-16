Trevor Noah thanks Dave Chappelle for helping him create memories he’ll 'cherish forever'
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has shown the world he has found a mentor in legendary US comedian Dave Chappelle, and over the weekend the pair created memories together that Trevor said he'll hold dear forever.
Trevor took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and the legendary comedian at an outdoor show at which they performed.
“This weekend was a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you everyone who came out to watch the show. I’ve never had more fun performing outdoors. Thank you Dave Chappelle for testing everybody and keeping the town’s economy alive,” he said.
Trevor said he didn't have enough words to explain how much the weekend meant to him, but made sure to thank God for everything that happened, including surviving riding a bike.
“And thank you Jesus for keeping me safe on that bike. What a night, what a weekend, what a life.”
Check out their cool snaps below:
Trevor has spoken previously on the Howard Stern show about how Dave changed his perspective on engaging with live audiences, and how much Dave had taken him under his wing.
“Dave Chappelle has been wonderful friend and mentor to me,” he said.
Trevor shared one of the pearls of wisdom Dave gifted him, recounting a time they did a show at Radio City together and he was nervous to share the stage with Dave
Trevor said: “I said to him: 'I don't even know if I'm funny enough to be here. I said you are nice and I think I'm a pretty funny guy but what am I doing here?' Dave said: 'You are not here because you are funny because I know a hundred funny motherf****** out there. You are here because you are interesting. Anyone can be funny but not everyone can be interesting and not everyone can make an audience listen to what they are saying.'”