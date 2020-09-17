Another 'Twitter rant' & 'peeing on a Grammy'? - here's why Kanye West is trending
A lot seems to be going on with US musician Kanye West. On Wednesday he went on a long Twitter rant about his fight with record labels Universal and Sony, the rights of musicians and that video of a Grammy award getting peed on.
Here's what we know ...
Universal and Sony music
In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye said he would not release new music until he is out of his contracts with Universal Music and Sony. He claimed that musicians are exploited by the music industry, calling it the “modern-day slave ship”.
“I want to see everybody's contracts with Universal and Sony. I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I'm putting my life on the line for my people,” one tweet reads in part. He said his new pursuit of freedom was not only for his own benefit but for all musicians.
He said he wants his children, and not those of the owners of the labels, to own the masters to his music.
He also shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and an unidentified individual who appeared to help him put together a case against Universal and Sony, after he said the companies refused to tell him the cost of his masters “because they know I can afford it”.
Will Kim fight his legal battles?
He raised a lot of eyebrows when he tweeted that his wife, reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian is his lawyer.
What's going on with that Grammy?
While many budding musicians aspire to one day win a Grammy award or two, Kanye appeared to pee on one of his 21 awards. The viral video is captioned “trust me ... I won't stop.”
Reactions
Fans were divided yet again. Some said he was having a meltdown while others, including musician Marshmello showed him support.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
