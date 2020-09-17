DJ Maphorisa announces Scorpion Kings Live concert plans as artists react to lockdown level 1

DJ Maphorisa has celebrated the change in lockdown regulations restricting concerts and events, announcing that his highly-anticipated Scorpion Kings Live show is back on!

The star had to put the show, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on April 11, on ice when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a hard lockdown and restrictions on travel and group gatherings, amid the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Ramaphosa announced the changes in restrictions to group gatherings when he addressed the nation on Wednesday on the government's response to the pandemic.

Under level one of the lockdown, entertainment venues will be allowed to hold gatherings at 50% capacity, subject to social distancing and other health protocols.

“Social, religious, political and other gatherings will be permitted, as long as the number of people does not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue, up to a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 people for outdoor gatherings.

“Health protocols, such as washing or sanitising of hands, social distancing and mask-wearing, will need to be strictly observed,” Ramaphosa added.

The move was applauded by several musicians who over the past few weeks had demanded that government open up the entertainment industry.

DJ Maphorisa wasted no time in letting fans know that his concert would now go full steam ahead.