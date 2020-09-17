IN MEMES | Sis'Ouma's negativity towards Koloi has left 'Skeem Saam' fans mad AF
Just when Skeem Saam fans thought that Sis’Ouma was finally fighting for Koloi instead of against him, she convinced them that she’s just bitter and taking it out on the poor boy.
Everyone remembers that Sis’ Ouma wasn’t happy to step in as a caregiver to Koloi and his siblings, and they’ve watched her over the past couple of months as she made an already tough transition even more difficult.
Even though she is present in their lives, she might as well not be. After her attempt to send them away failed, she still went out of her way to treat them, especially Koloi, like worthless dirt.
Since she found out that Koloi wanted to be a jewellery designer, she's been breathing down his neck for him to apply at a university for a “proper” course.
On Wednesday night, she insisted that if Koloi had no interest in going to varsity, like she suggested, he was going to be forced to apply for a security post, so he can be just like her.
Tweeps were proud of Koloi when he finally told Ouma that he was old enough to take his future into his own hands, and that he was tired of her negativity.
Tweeps believe in Koloi's dreams and just wish that Sis'Ouma also felt the same. Check out their reactions below.
Sis Ouma must keep quiet with the negative talk. What does she know besides trash talking others.. It's time for Koloi to take up space and be the king of jewelery design. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/7UWtbbgyBA— Ced' M (@cedrick_mphulo) September 16, 2020
Sis Ouma is really forcing Koloi to do a course he doesn't want? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rJXYslsm9v— Cecilia Pholo 🌸 (@cecilia_pholo) September 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam it's like sis Ouma wants Koloi to be the male version of her🥴 pic.twitter.com/Y0UYiUM9PP— TONY (@_MTony1) September 16, 2020
I think am old enough to decide what i want -Koloi Shimvambu 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 louder #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VqoPy78cZv— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam I'm sure if Koloi becomes rich making jewellery sis Ouma will be the first one to brag about it😂🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/6eeGu6A75R— TONY (@_MTony1) September 16, 2020
Sis Ouma is not taking Koloi serious. A whole Security Guard? 🙆🏽♂️ #SkeemSaam https://t.co/9r8EeIbZyw— Tshepi Rawzay Molete (@Tshepi_Rawzay) September 16, 2020
Sis’Ouma is bullying Koloi shem!! What are her children doing kanene? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/mZEigVL6Vb— SANELISIWE_ (@SaneSidimba) September 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam Hit a like if you love the way Koloi treats Sister Boss Ouma. Imagine telling a child whose dreams dis not even not exist in your wildest imagination to let go of them? But then, on the other side, it is really how our families pick careers for us. Sad right? pic.twitter.com/cW7NbW3zwL— Ongezile the Dyan (@ogee_deGraduate) September 16, 2020
Sis Ouma can't even control her kids at eastern cape mara she is busy with koloi 🙄#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1mhTqGoP3e— Darums (@ElsyLeputu) September 16, 2020
#Skeemsaam— Z I Y A N D A (@SaintTlotlo) September 16, 2020
Koloi stood up to Sis Ouma finally pic.twitter.com/gPqBGBdifF
