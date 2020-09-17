LISTEN | Nonhle Thema on joining 'Gomora' & her showbiz comeback

TV presenter and actress Nonhle Thema is back in the spotlight as Cleo on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora, and she's loving every moment of being on screen this time around.

There's no speaking of Mzansi “It girls” without talking about Nonhle, who pretty much paved the way for most of the faves in the industry. With a career that spans more than a decade, Nonhle has found a way to reinvent herself and she told TshisaLIVE what sparked her TV return.

“My comeback was spontaneous, it was God. I think God wanted me to come back in this way.

“I also did it because I got so many messages on social media of people asking when are they going to see me back on TV. You know sometimes people think when you are not on TV your life has stopped, but they were following me on Instagram, so they knew that I was running my academy.

“They were quite respectful. My fans are very kind, they just asked, 'please come back, we know that you might not want to but please come back.'”



Here is what she had to say: