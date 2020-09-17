Sizwe Dhlomo dragged for ‘even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters’ claims
Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo came under fire after he weighed in on Kanye West’s rant about artists owning their masters by claiming that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter only owns half her masters.
It all began when Kanye aired his battle with his record label, showing receipts that they were refusing to tell him how much his masters cost because they know he can afford to buy them back. You know, now that he's a billionaire and all.
Kanye ignited local artists such as Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa, who got talking about how they are the proud owners of their masters. That was when Sizwe, who has been dubbed “a Twitter know-it-all” for always having an opinion on matters, also chipped in with his two cents on the matter.
Even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters but the point is to smarten up. Kanye was still taking advances for videos in Cruel Summer? SMH! After all that popping off!?— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 16, 2020
Tweeps lost their minds when Sizwe made the claim about Bey and tried to debate with the guy. But anyone who knows Sizwe knows that the guy doesn't back down ... and he didn't.
Instead, he brought more and more receipts.
She owns only that which was released from 2011 onwards. Sony owns the stuff before that. https://t.co/ovjv2Qi7wk— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 16, 2020
Guys, argue with me about any other thing... not music hey? Trust me on this.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 16, 2020
Where were they bought? Please produce that information? Sony owns Beyoncé’s early work, that’s a fact. They then formed a partnership after that that gives her backdated access but the ownership of that work remains theirs. https://t.co/3KyUYjq9Dq— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 16, 2020
This isn’t about “allowing”... This is about how the business works. If you sign something over & it proves to be valuable, even if you want to buy it back in the future, that may not be possible because the label won’t let it go. https://t.co/uo7Nw0ixBV— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 17, 2020
The American Beehive caught a whiff of Sizwe's tweets and came for him hard, joining Mzansi Twitter who were simply dragging him for always having an opinion.
Here are a few tweets of people who need Beyoncé herself to confirm Sizwe's claims before they take his word for it!
If this man knows more about Beyoncé's masters' ownership than Beyoncé herself, he also knows where the FWT DVD is.— Beyoncé Update (@beyoncespotifys) September 16, 2020
Come on boy, don't be shy, tell us! https://t.co/ULWsH9Bq3U
Does Beyoncé know she doesn't own her masters😒😢 pic.twitter.com/7DM0IQilqe— Royal👑Mother (@QueenNandiJ) September 16, 2020
Ag shame, u thought SA will stand by you....mara nawe pic.twitter.com/ua1gnkkQGl— Nomathuluzi⛏🔨 (@ThullyeNkosi) September 17, 2020