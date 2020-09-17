TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged for ‘even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters’ claims

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 September 2020 - 11:00
Sizwe Dhlomo took on the OG Bey-Hive.
Sizwe Dhlomo took on the OG Bey-Hive.
Image: Via Twitter

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo came under fire after he weighed in on Kanye West’s rant about artists owning their masters by claiming that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter only owns half her masters.

It all began when Kanye aired his battle with his record label, showing receipts that they were refusing to tell him how much his masters cost because they know he can afford to buy them back. You know, now that he's a billionaire and all.

Kanye ignited local artists such as Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa, who got talking about how they are the proud owners of their masters. That was when Sizwe, who has been dubbed “a Twitter know-it-all” for always having an opinion on matters, also chipped in with his two cents on the matter.

Tweeps lost their minds when Sizwe made the claim about Bey and tried to debate with the guy. But anyone who knows Sizwe knows that the guy doesn't back down ... and he didn't.

Instead, he brought more and more receipts.

The American Beehive caught a whiff of Sizwe's tweets and came for him hard, joining Mzansi Twitter who were simply dragging him for always having an opinion.

Here are a few tweets of people who need Beyoncé herself to confirm Sizwe's claims before they take his word for it!

