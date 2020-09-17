TshisaLIVE

What Emmy blues? Trevor Noah joins prestigious Time100 TV special line-up

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
17 September 2020 - 13:00
Trevor Noah will be one of several major acts performing at on the Time100 TV special.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah's Emmy 2020 journey may be off to a disappointing start, but the star still has something to celebrate after bagging a spot on the all-star line-up for the first ever Time100 TV special.

The Emmy awards kicked off this week with the creative awards, ahead of the main ceremony on Sunday, where Trevor and The Daily Show had scored several nominations.

Unfortunately, he was beaten in the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series categories.

The star won a Best Short Form Variety Series Emmy in 2017 for his The Daily Show segment Between the Scenes.

Still, it wasn't all bad news for the SA-born comedian, who was announced as a performer on Time magazine's first ever prime time television event on September 22, announcing this year's list of the world’s most influential people.

He will join several big names on the show, including Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, The Weeknd, John Legend and royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“The full 2020 Time100 list, which features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages, will go live on Time.com on Tuesday, September 22,” a note on the publication's website read.

