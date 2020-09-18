Cassper claps back at 'concerns' about him taking his newborn to Durban

Cassper Nyovest has come out guns blazing against “Twitter know-it-alls” who criticised him for taking his newborn son with him to the beach for work.

Cassper took to Twitter to let his fans know that he is in Durban filming a music video for his single Bonginkosi, from his latest album Any Minute Now.

“Shooting #BongiNkosi in Durban today with the legendary Zola 7. I got my son with me down here at the beach. I have so much to be grateful for. My album charting in eight countries. People are loving it. I feel so blessed,” he wrote.

However, peeps on Twitter didn't understand why he took his son with him to Durbs, and they didn't mince their words when they told him as much.

“I hardly ever criticise people, especially with matters that doesn't concern me, mara isn't it a bit unsafe for a newborn to be at the beach during this pandemic?” one tweep asked.

Cassper had a spicy clap back ready to go.

“Relax! We have a house by the beach! Eat a banana!” he said.