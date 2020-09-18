Cassper on masters debate: 'Every time I give advice, you think I’m dissing people'

In the wake of Kanye West's rant about musicians owning their masters, rapper Cassper Nyovest has reminded haters of how he gave this exact same advice six years ago.

Thanks to Kanye's star power and massive masters Twitter rant, the whole world has jumped onto the topic, which is one of Cassper's fave topics because as he's said a million times before: he owns his masters.

So when Kanye took to Twitter to speak out about how Universal won't tell him the price of his masters now that they know that they can name their price and he'll still be able afford to buy them back, Cassper saw it as a great moment to jump in.

“This gone be a few SA rappers 10, 20 years from now. Fighting with majors to buy their masters back. After all the fame, the money, the glory, the radio number 1s! You will be left with nothing to show but plaques if you don't get your business right from the get go,” said the rapper.