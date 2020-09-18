TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’

Fans were super proud of MaYeni's teenage son for standing his ground

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 September 2020 - 15:00
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wanted his son to also consider adopting the polygamist lifestyle.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wanted his son to also consider adopting the polygamist lifestyle.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Musa Mseleku and MaYeni''s teenage son stole all the spotlight on this week's episode of Uthando Nesthembu, with his mature responses to his father's suggestion that he should become a polygamist.

Mpumelelo spoke up for himself against the idea his father proposed in one of his talks with the family. In a respectful and polite manner, Mpumelelo told his father that he had no interest in following the lifestyle and felt he would never master enough “emotional intelligence” for it.

Fans of the show had no choice but to stan the young man. They loved how he always shares his opinion in a respectful manner and how, for a teenager, he shows a lot of maturity.

But it wasn't all praise and applause from viewers.

Many felt that Musa had suddenly become disrespectful towards his wives and spoke to them like slaves.

The different teams of fans for each wife also made it a point to make it known that they were still rooting for their faves.

MaCele's fans still stan her no-nonsense and no-filter approach to communication, while MaYeni's fans can't wait for the queen of “blue-ticking” to start playing Candy Crush once more.

MaKhumalo's team are still praying for a miracle of a baby for the pretty wife, and MaNgwabe's fans are convinced her quiet demeanour means that when she finally blows, it's going to be explosive.

Here are the reactions below:

READ MORE

IN MEMES | Fans' biggest lesson from 'Mnakwethu'? Don’t let men steal your peace

Makhosi shared some wise words with 'Mnakwethu' viewers
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

RECAP: Three times 'Mnakwethu' got tongues wagging

Before the coronavirus even reached our shores, polygamy-themed reality show 'Mnakwethu', hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, took first prize for ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar'

Dude was sweating!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Three 'affairs' & three 'illegitimate' kids later, Mnakwethu man wants to marry wife No 2

Just when you think things can't get any worse, this weeks episode featured a worst-case scenario for women
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Thenjiwe slams Pep stores for selling brown dolls that 'don't look like us' TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah on childhood in apartheid SA: I lived in quarantine in a lighter ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ won't be dropped amid claims star 'stole' show idea TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X