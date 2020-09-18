Lebo Mashile weighs in on 'stolen concept' Somizi cooking show drama!

Activist, writer and poet Lebo Mashile has weighed in on the debate around intellectual property in the creative space, after Idols SA judge Somizi was accused of allegedly stealing the concept for his hit TV talk show Dinner At Somizi's.

Lebo shared on Twitter her view on the importance of knowing how to protect an idea, and how the conversation is necessary in an industry where big brands are prone to making profit off other people's ideas without remuneration.

“This IP (intellectual property) conversation is necessary. This is a very common practice that has led to the overall devaluation of black creativity as labour and as a source of current/future income. If you are referring to an idea or concept that isn’t yours, reference the originator of the idea,” she said.

Her comments came as Somizi made headlines regarding claims that he had used an idea pitched to him by Hastings Moeng several years ago.

In an e-mail allegedly sent to Somizi in 2014, Hastings outlined a concept for a series with the star, that shared many of the same elements as the current 1Magic show.

In a letter of demand to MultiChoice by Hastings' lawyers, seen by TshisaLIVE, it was further claimed that in June 2015, a meeting was held between Hastings and Somizi where it was “agreed the idea was commercially viable and should be pursued”. It also claimed that Hastings later reached out to Dinner at Somizi's producer Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele to propose a meeting to discuss the show, but this did not materialise.