OPINION | Lvovo is right, like GBV, human trafficking is not going away and you need to help

The video, along with the ongoing trial over the kidnapping of a 6-year-old in Vanderbijlpark a year ago and the countless missing adult and children posters that have so often flooded my social media timelines, have left me dejected and fearful.

Even more so when I read reports, like Paul O Bello and Adewale A Olutola's recent published paper The Conundrum of Human Trafficking in Africa, which claims SA is both the “rallying point” and “hub” of human trafficking in Southern Africa.

“Unlike the West African scenario where the flow is multidimensional — one country could serve as the source, while another serve as the transit and destination point — trafficking geography in Southern Africa is relatively complicated. It involves complex trafficking flows from diverse countries of origin from Africa and the rest of the world,” the paper reads.

Of course there is outrage, but that has become a cheap commodity in our world, where empty promises are common and leaders often talk a lot and do nothing.

Feeling close to helpless, I, like many other South Africans, have tried to do things that ARE in my power; download security apps on my phone, talk to family members about being vigilant and making a conscious effort to always look for potential threats around every corner.

It is no way to live, but if it keeps those I love from becoming one of the increasing number of adults and children who are abducted, it will be worth it.

It was for this reason that a tweet by musician Lvovo Derrango caught my eye this week. In it, the star said the time for talk was over and called for South Africans to take action.

“If I propose a meeting to share ideas on how we can eradicate human trafficking as the public, would you show up? Phumani ku Gov manje because y'all gonna keep begging until y'all lose all your brothers and sisters!

“Don't ever depend on anybody, team up, unite and plan. Enough talking!” he wrote, calling on all those with skills and resources to unite behind the cause.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba threw his weight behind the proposal and DJ Sbu has even offered to provide drinks at the meeting.