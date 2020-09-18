TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah sells LA mansion for R351m - reports

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 September 2020 - 10:00
Trevor Noah has sold one of his luxurious homes, according to reports.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has reportedly sold his glamorous mansion in LA for a whopping $21.7m (about R351m).

The star made headlines when he bought the house in 2019 for $20.5m (R279m at the time).

The ultra-modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property with a breathtaking view of LA, “infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theatre and ultra-private VIP suite”.

According to US publication Variety, the house was never available on the open market, so it's not clear what changes Trevor made to it before selling.

The new owners have also not been identified.

This wasn't the only house in Trevor's impressive portfolio, as he also owns a fancy penthouse in New York, from where he's been shooting The Daily Show.

Trevor shelled out about $11.49m (R130m at the time) in 2017 for the ultra-luxurious apartment in Manhattan.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the apartment has impressive views of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan from the master bedroom and terrace. The iconic Empire State Building is also visible from a “cast iron tub in the master bath”.

In other words:

