Zenande Mfenyana won’t be put under pressure to 'snap back' after pregnancy

'I’m taking it one day a time with my body. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 September 2020 - 13:00
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is enjoying being a new mom.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

New mommy and actress Zenande Mfenyana took to her Instagram to make it clear she won't be subscribing to the pop culture norm of new mothers being in a hurry to “snap back” into their pre-baby bodies.

I’m taking it one day a time with my body.  I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snap back culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all,” Zenande said.

Recently actress Omuhle Gela shared similar sentiments, saying she planned to focus on enjoying being a new mom.

I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my well-being, and my daughter's,” the actress said.

Zenande has also been sharing snippets of her journey as a new mom on her Instagram stories. From sharing precious moments with her ballerina to working on sleep schedules, Zenande seems to be enjoying every moment of motherhood.  

Zenande was praised by her fans for keeping it real, and she doesn't plan on ever stopping. Here's why.

Zenande Mfenyana screenshot.
Image: Instagram Stories/Zenande Mfenyana

