Zenande Mfenyana won’t be put under pressure to 'snap back' after pregnancy

New mommy and actress Zenande Mfenyana took to her Instagram to make it clear she won't be subscribing to the pop culture norm of new mothers being in a hurry to “snap back” into their pre-baby bodies.

“I’m taking it one day a time with my body. I certainly will not put myself under unnecessary pressure for the snap back culture. One sit-up a day is better than no sit-ups at all,” Zenande said.

Recently actress Omuhle Gela shared similar sentiments, saying she planned to focus on enjoying being a new mom.

“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my well-being, and my daughter's,” the actress said.