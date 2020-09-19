TshisaLIVE

Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless

19 September 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Actress Connie Ferguson's fitness page is serving some serious body goals.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Former Generations actress Connie Ferguson is all about that fitness life, and reminded us that being fit is sexy with several inspirational gym videos.

Avoiding the snacks and hitting the weights during the lockdown has been incredibly difficult. It’s  easy to never leave the couch while binge watching your fave series.

Ferguson Films producer Connie recently took to her Instagram fitness page to show how she’s been keeping fit, and putting many of us to shame.

The actress took to Instagram with squats for days and lifting weights that many could only dream of picking up.

Need fitspiration during lockdown? Look no further! 

. Hey there my #CHAMPS 😬 I haven’t posted workout videos in a while! You’ve probably been thinking I forgot all about you? NEVER! It just got a bit crazy with work and needing some ME time to reflect. I’m slowly getting back and @fightclubsa is whipping my behind back in shape! This workout is from Monday with @xolisani_nomeva ! My whole body is still sore!😭 What the hell? I tried to maintain some form of exercise during lockdown but clearly I was playing because wow!😩 All worth it though! No pain no gain! #azishe🔥 my champs!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth❤️ 🎶 #superhero @djtira @iamnaakmusiq

