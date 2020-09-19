Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless

Former Generations actress Connie Ferguson is all about that fitness life, and reminded us that being fit is sexy with several inspirational gym videos.

Avoiding the snacks and hitting the weights during the lockdown has been incredibly difficult. It’s easy to never leave the couch while binge watching your fave series.

Ferguson Films producer Connie recently took to her Instagram fitness page to show how she’s been keeping fit, and putting many of us to shame.

The actress took to Instagram with squats for days and lifting weights that many could only dream of picking up.

Need fitspiration during lockdown? Look no further!