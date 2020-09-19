'I don't know exactly what's going on'- Bobby van Jaarsveld hospitalised for tests

Fans of Bobby van Jaarsveld have flooded his TL with prayers and well wishes after the Afrikaans musician was admitted to hospital for tests to solve a host of problems he's been experiencing.

Bobby took to his Instagram a few days ago to share the news that he would in the hospital for a couple of days so that he could have some tests done.

“It will all be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end ..." a hopeful Bobby said.

This left his fans concerned and curious to find out why he needed tests, and how serious his situation is.

In a lengthy response on Instagram, the musician took time to appreciate all the get well soon messages he had received since checking in at the hospital.

He added that at the moment he also wasn't sure what was happening to him.

“Thank you so much for everyone's messages I appreciate it incredibly much and I read everything. (I) cannot answer everything so that's why I am writing this ... I see there are some people who are unhappy because I do not say exactly what is going on but in fact I do not know exactly myself. The tests will only come out later ...”