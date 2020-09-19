'I don't know exactly what's going on'- Bobby van Jaarsveld hospitalised for tests
'I stop breathing about 20 times an hour when I sleep' -
Fans of Bobby van Jaarsveld have flooded his TL with prayers and well wishes after the Afrikaans musician was admitted to hospital for tests to solve a host of problems he's been experiencing.
Bobby took to his Instagram a few days ago to share the news that he would in the hospital for a couple of days so that he could have some tests done.
“It will all be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end ..." a hopeful Bobby said.
This left his fans concerned and curious to find out why he needed tests, and how serious his situation is.
In a lengthy response on Instagram, the musician took time to appreciate all the get well soon messages he had received since checking in at the hospital.
He added that at the moment he also wasn't sure what was happening to him.
“Thank you so much for everyone's messages I appreciate it incredibly much and I read everything. (I) cannot answer everything so that's why I am writing this ... I see there are some people who are unhappy because I do not say exactly what is going on but in fact I do not know exactly myself. The tests will only come out later ...”
Bobby then went into as much detail as he could, telling his followers about all the medical procedures and surgeries he's had before, and what tests were being conducted on him this time around.
He revealed that a big part of the necessity for the tests was so they could figure out why he occasionally stops breathing when he's asleep, a condition that can be both dangerous and life threatening.
“So we do quite a few tests under which my acid levels in my body are looked at (I have already had 3 mantle rupture surgeries) and my vocal cords are examined (I have already had 4 voice surgeries).
“Then they examine my brain waves as well as sleep apnoea because I stop breathing about 20 times an hour when I sleep — sometimes for as long as 40 seconds. It's almost 160 times a night that I stop breathing. Very weird, I know.”
He admitted that the worst part of being in the hospital was being away from his family but said he was hopeful that doctors would figure everything out and that he would be fine.
Hi Almal ! Hoop dit gaan goed by elkeen van julle. Baie dankie vir almal se boodskappe ek waardeer dit ongelooflik baie en ek lees ALLES . Kan nie alles antw nie so daarom skryf ek gou die .... ek sien daar is ñ paar mense wat ongelukkig is omdat ek nie sê presies wat aangaan nie maar om die waarheid te sê weet ek self ook nog nie presies nie. Die toetse sal eers later uitkom... so ons doen ñ hele paar toetse waaronder my suur vlakke in my liggaam na gekyk word ( ek het al 3 mantelvliesbreuk operasies gehad ) en my stembande ondersoek word ( ek het al 4 stem operasies gehad ) en dan ondersoek hulle my breingolwe asook Slaap Apnea omdat ek so 20 keer per uur ophou asemhaal as ek slaap vir partykeer solank as 40 sekondes. Dis amper 160 keer per nag wat ek ophou asemhaal. Baie weird ek weet..... ek hoop ek word vandag ontslaan maar andersins môre. Ek mis my vrou en kinders ongelooflik baie. Weereens Dankie vir almal boodskappe. Ek sal fine wees ❤️