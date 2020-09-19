TshisaLIVE

Lerato K shows support for Lasizwe after he admits that fame got to him

'Not many will admit how this monster called the entertainment industry can change us, not many are able to see and rectify,' Lerato said to Lasizwe

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 September 2020 - 13:00
Lasizwe says he lost himself because of fame.
Reality TV star Lasizwe has asked his fans to keep him in their prayers as he feels that fame has taken over his life and changed him for the worst.

The young vlogger took to his various social media platforms this week to announce that he would be taking a break from social media to begin a journey of self-discovery.

He added that he didn't like who he had become.

I’ve lost my true authentic self. I have became fake and plastic! The fame monster has got a hold of me. Please keep me in your prayers. I love y’all so much,” he wrote.

The move was praised by many, including radio personality Lerato Kganyago.

Lerato gave Lasizwe props for being mature enough to come to a decision to turn off all things that may have helped him stray from his purpose and authentic self.

She went on to give him advice and some love for his journey of self-discovery.

“The most important thing in life is when we realise our flaws, and rectify them. Not many will admit how this monster called the entertainment industry can change us, not many are able to see and rectify.

“Pray to God to get rid of the patterns you find toxic, but most importantly, to get rid of those who are toxic around you, because this too plays a major role.

“Protect your peace even if it means isolating yourself for a while. You will come out bigger and stronger. God knows your heart, and we will be right here waiting for you,” Lerato said to the young star.

BET Africa presenter Nomalanga also added words of encouragement, writing: “Take your time, baby. Take all the time you need.”

