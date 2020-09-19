Rasta slammed for portrait of late actress Thandeka Mdeliswa
Rasta has been at it again, and this time the artist offended fans on Twitter with his depiction of the late actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.
Most painters are given free rein to create paintings that serve as homage to our lates and greats. However, can "artistic licence" go too far?
Rasta took to Twitter to show off his newest painting of the Ikani star, who was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, and died in hospital in Pretoria earlier this month.
The artist joined hundreds in paying tribute to her, posting a photo of himself with his portrait of the star.
RIP Thandeka, another GBV case lost 😥 pic.twitter.com/EBedzE9pvV— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) September 13, 2020
As with all his paintings, many fans were not happy with the outcome.
This time tweeps found the painting particularly offensive, saying it is disrespectful towards the dead.
For an old man, you are disrespectful and annoying. You refuse to listen https://t.co/qtfunHjRj3— Valencia (@MasekoValencia) September 13, 2020
Rasta is disrespectful no man😭😭😭 https://t.co/V706wULKAI— Manase🌈🌈🌈 (@MhlengweManase) September 13, 2020
I've seen a lot of disrespectful portraits from you. This is by FAR the most disrespectful one. Stop this. If your fame is much more important than respect, then maybe rather paint the living. Please.— Aki.M (@akiMokoena7) September 13, 2020
According to police, Thandeka heard a squabble between her brother and two men. She went out investigate the problem and when she approached the scene, one of the men allegedly snatched a firearm from his friend and shot her.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of the actress, including the alleged shooter.
The suspects appeared in the Evander magistrate's court on Monday.