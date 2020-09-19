Rasta slammed for portrait of late actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

Rasta has been at it again, and this time the artist offended fans on Twitter with his depiction of the late actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

Most painters are given free rein to create paintings that serve as homage to our lates and greats. However, can "artistic licence" go too far?

Rasta took to Twitter to show off his newest painting of the Ikani star, who was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, and died in hospital in Pretoria earlier this month.

The artist joined hundreds in paying tribute to her, posting a photo of himself with his portrait of the star.