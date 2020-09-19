TshisaLIVE

Wine, wildlife and a mystery bae? Inside Mihlali's weekend getaway

19 September 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Inside Mihlali's safari getaway.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

Influencer and TL queen Mihlali Ndamase took us with her on a safari getaway on Instagram recently, while also getting tongues wagging over her mystery bae.

Mihlali is all about living her best life, with weekend getaways and trips to international destinations.

The star took to Instagram recently to show us her weekend away at the Simbambili Game Lodge in the Kruger National Park. The star is seen sipping at wine o’clock surrounded by elephants and the plains of SA on the 'gram.

On a night drive, the star was stopped by a pride of lions who clearly wanted a snap with the social media queen.

Mihlali has always tried to keep her private life away from the spotlight, so fans were curious when she thanked her mystery man for the weekend away in her Instagram story.

“Thank you for the wonderful weekend away, my love,” said the star.

Here are a few snaps from the mini-vacay:

DID SOMEONE CALL A RANGER?

SNACK TIME WITH THE ELEPHANTS

AND TIME FOR WINE!

My favourite hour, wine o’clock 🍷

Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

The Lion doesn't sleep tonight, Mihlali is here!

Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

Who's the mystery bae?

Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

Becoming one with nature

Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

