DJ Euphonik’s throwback of him ‘galloping’ through Egypt has the internet LOL-ing
DJ Euphonik had the internet in stitches this week after he posted a vacay throwback video of the best kind.
With the country still in a national lockdown due to the coronavirus, many of us are reminiscing about travelling and memorable vacations.
Busa hitmaker Euphonik took to Twitter to share a trip he took to Egypt with views of the pyramids.
The star took a video while he was riding a camel through the desert dunes, getting the full Egyptian experience.
'Today I’m a little happier than me, yes me, galloping past the pyramids big mood!” he captioned the post.
Today I’m a little happier than me, yes me, galloping past the pyramids 🤣 BIG MOOD 😃 pic.twitter.com/BJy17PsIoq— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) September 17, 2020
The clip went viral with the citizens of Twitter lol-ing at the video.
In usual Mzansi Twitter style, peeps didn’t hold back on their comments, coming for the star’s head.
Here are a few reactions:
Thought you are limping kanti you are riding a Camel (or a horse) or whatever it is 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5Ds6ZF8CfN— ❤️ Y A Y A ❤️ (@Yaya_Brainz) September 17, 2020
Ingathi uzothi " tough times never last " 😣 pic.twitter.com/hs1qZN6ppy— Siya Luwaca (@Jameson_Tha1st) September 17, 2020
Maths paper 1:— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) September 17, 2020
Picture A shows Euphonik in Egypt.
A) Calculate the circumference of his of his face
B) Sin for the pyramid pic.twitter.com/cEOTBFB1cx
@euphonik looks like ubundle of joy after getting a lollipop and now he is going to show off to his friends😂❤ pic.twitter.com/wMaOZ0Dr2n— MyNameMeansReminder (@KgopotsoSmileyy) September 17, 2020
You could have said something in the video clip... I watched the whole clip hoping ul say something . pic.twitter.com/50A8rnHr41— Dim's (@DJ_Dims_SA) September 17, 2020