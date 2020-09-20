Lace dress, see-through stockings & fur? Babes Wodumo slammed for church attire
Staying true to her preacher's kid roots, self-proclaimed queen of gqom Babes Wodumo went back to church to sing and praise God with her father's congregation, but on the social media streets it was her "church attire" that raised eyebrows.
Babes, who recently managed to salvage her Instagram account after a year, posted a video of herself singing songs of praise as a guest at her father Bishop Welcome Simelane's church on Sunday.
In the video Babes is seen wearing a very short, tight lace dress that showed cleavage, paired with see-through black stockings with decorations and a fur jacket.
After sharing the video, her followers applauded her for taking it to church. However, some people were not comfortable with the outfit, saying it was a bit disrespectful to wear in church.
The pressure to live up to your parent's example is often harder for preachers' children, who are not only expected to be preachers themselves but are judged about everything.
This is something Babes Wodumo has experienced all her life.
Chatting to Bonnie Mbuli on Afternoon Express, Babes opened up about the things she's had to endure because she's expected to behave a certain way as a preacher's daughter.
"To be a PK is not easy at all. It is really hard because Christians are always watching. One time, a woman in the church told my mother that her child said she saw me at the club. All I asked my mother was, 'what was her child doing at the club in the first place when she saw me'"?
It seems "PK Pressure" is a lifelong thing.