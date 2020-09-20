Lace dress, see-through stockings & fur? Babes Wodumo slammed for church attire

The pressure to live up to your parent's example is often harder for preachers' children, who are not only expected to be preachers themselves but are judged about everything.

This is something Babes Wodumo has experienced all her life.

Chatting to Bonnie Mbuli on Afternoon Express, Babes opened up about the things she's had to endure because she's expected to behave a certain way as a preacher's daughter.

"To be a PK is not easy at all. It is really hard because Christians are always watching. One time, a woman in the church told my mother that her child said she saw me at the club. All I asked my mother was, 'what was her child doing at the club in the first place when she saw me'"?

It seems "PK Pressure" is a lifelong thing.