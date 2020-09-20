Menzi Ngubane to his wife: This year's been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has paid glowing tribute to his wife Sikelelwa, thanking her for always being his rock in difficult times.

Menzi has had a rollercoaster of a year so far. He scored a massive role on The Queen, before health challenges put it on ice.

While celebrating Sikelelwa's birthday this week, Menzi reflected on the year and thanked her for always being there for him.

“Yesterday we celebrated my queen’s birthday, what a special day it was. Thank you MaNgubs for being my pillar of strength. This year has been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock, always telling me to look on the bright side of life.”

He added that MaNgubane was his “sunshine” and wished her many more years of happiness.