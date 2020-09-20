Omuhle Gela on pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth
'I refuse to snap back at the expense of my health'
Muvhango star Omuhle Gela has opened up about her post-partum body, saying she isn’t willing to give into the pressure of her body "snapping back' if it costs her health.
SA is full of yummy mummies right now. From Simz Ngema to Minnie Dlamini, a new generation of star children were born during the lockdown.
Omuhle recently got real with fans on IG about life after pregnancy, saying she is more concerned about her health than looks.
The star also cleared the air, saying that she lost weight naturally and hasn’t been dieting.
“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my well-being, and my daughter's.
“So to answer your questions mommies, no I’m not on a diet. The weight I dropped just happened on its own. I’m kind of letting my body do its own thing at its own pace. but I definitely need to begin working out soon,” wrote Omuhle.
Postpartum update ☺️ I’m in awe of how my body’s operating with such little sleep cause baby girl likes to play during odd hours 😩🤦🏾♀️ Also, I haven’t binded my stomach yet cause I had a Cesarean section , but I’ll begin tomorrow...I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of Snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my wellbeing, and my daughters. So to answer your questions mommies no I’m NOT on a diet, the weight I dropped just happened on its own, I’m kinda letting my body do it’s on thing at it’s own pace..but I definitely need to begin working out soon 🥰 P.S our bodies are different, I did nothing for my little weight loss, (got a long way to go) but,be kind to yourselves mommies ❤️
The star was overjoyed to be a mom again, and took to Instagram earlier this year to pen a heartfelt letter to her little bundle of joy.
“To the love of my life, just wanted to let you know that the strength you’ve given me is beyond me. I’ve watched myself transform into the woman I’ve always prayed to be for my future children. I will forever thank God for trusting me with his precious creation and thinking I am capable and good enough to mother you,” said Omuhle.