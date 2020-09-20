Omuhle Gela on pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth

Muvhango star Omuhle Gela has opened up about her post-partum body, saying she isn’t willing to give into the pressure of her body "snapping back' if it costs her health.

SA is full of yummy mummies right now. From Simz Ngema to Minnie Dlamini, a new generation of star children were born during the lockdown.

Omuhle recently got real with fans on IG about life after pregnancy, saying she is more concerned about her health than looks.

The star also cleared the air, saying that she lost weight naturally and hasn’t been dieting.

“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my well-being, and my daughter's.

“So to answer your questions mommies, no I’m not on a diet. The weight I dropped just happened on its own. I’m kind of letting my body do its own thing at its own pace. but I definitely need to begin working out soon,” wrote Omuhle.