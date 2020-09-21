Here's the 411 on why Mampintsha got dragged for 'hogging' Babes Wodumo’s spotlight

Fans went into celebration mode and congratulated Babes for changing the gqom game.

However, the happy conversations about the plaque were short lived when Babes' partner Mampintsha also began posting up a storm about how proud he was of the plaques and how much work he put in to make it happen.

“uNkulunkulu makezibonisa kuyanonakala,” Mampintsha began.

Babes had no issues with Mampintsha celebrating “their” win. After all, the man is featured on all Babes' songs, so she thanked him in the comments section saying, “Thank you baby” with a heart and kiss emoji.

However, that didn't go down so well with Babes' fans, who felt she deserved her time in the spotlight alone. They came for Mampintsha in the comments section and dragged him.

When Mampintsha realised that he was being called out for hogging Babes' spotlight, the Big Nuz member opted for a cocky response, making sure naysayers understood that he invested a lot in Babes' career and therefore “deserved” to share in the spotlight.

“I apologise but I used a lot of money here ... That’s why (I'm celebrating) ... I’m sorry, I’m a businessman. Unkulunkulu ula again (God is here again)," he said unapologetically.