Here's the 411 on why Mampintsha got dragged for 'hogging' Babes Wodumo’s spotlight
'I apologise but I used a lot of money here,' Mampintsha claps back after fans told him to let Babes enjoy her moment in the spotlight
While gqom musician Babes Wodumo may be used to sharing the spotlight with her partner Mampintsha, it seems some of her fans don't like it, especially when it comes to her achievements.
Even though it happened a while back, Babes only took to Instagram to celebrate a big milestone in her career this past weekend. Babes' performance on SABC 1's music show LIVE, coincided with her finally receiving her platinum plaque for her hit debut album, Queen of Gqom, Vol. 1.
“God is everything ngiyabonga guys,” an excited Babes captioned her snap with the plaques.
Fans went into celebration mode and congratulated Babes for changing the gqom game.
However, the happy conversations about the plaque were short lived when Babes' partner Mampintsha also began posting up a storm about how proud he was of the plaques and how much work he put in to make it happen.
“uNkulunkulu makezibonisa kuyanonakala,” Mampintsha began.
Babes had no issues with Mampintsha celebrating “their” win. After all, the man is featured on all Babes' songs, so she thanked him in the comments section saying, “Thank you baby” with a heart and kiss emoji.
However, that didn't go down so well with Babes' fans, who felt she deserved her time in the spotlight alone. They came for Mampintsha in the comments section and dragged him.
When Mampintsha realised that he was being called out for hogging Babes' spotlight, the Big Nuz member opted for a cocky response, making sure naysayers understood that he invested a lot in Babes' career and therefore “deserved” to share in the spotlight.
“I apologise but I used a lot of money here ... That’s why (I'm celebrating) ... I’m sorry, I’m a businessman. Unkulunkulu ula again (God is here again)," he said unapologetically.
Babes hasn't said anything about Mampintsha being dragged. She instead chose to bluetick the whole saga. It may be part of her new strategy, which she's told TshisaLIVE previously is all about putting her focus where it matters, on her music.
After the drama her brand has endured and surprisingly survived, sis just wants to focus on her music.
In 2019, Babes was physically assaulted by Mampintsha during a live chat with fans on Instagram. A video of the incident went viral, causing outrage across the nation.
Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other, with Mampintsha being arrested and released on R2,000 bail. The star admitted to hitting Babes but claimed that she allegedly assaulted him first.
Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and the matter has since been resolved.