Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by their father’s death

21 September 2020 - 13:57
Lasizwe and Khanyi are devastated by the loss of their father Menzi Mcunu.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Siblings Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe are mourning the loss of their father, Menzi Mcunu.  

They took to social media over the weekend to share how heartbroken they were over the loss of their dad. 

"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and confused! I am shattered!! first my mom, now my dad! I don’t know how to feel. Like how does one say, 'My parents are deceased', like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead," Lasizwe captioned a pic of him and his dad in happier times. 

Khanyi also shared the news with her fans and followers across social media platforms.

“All I ever wanted was to be just like you! Rest in peace, dad,” said Khanyi on Instagram

Details of Menzi’s death have not been disclosed.

Shortly after Khanyi and Lasizwe shared the sad news, their TLs were filled with an outpouring of support from fans across Mzansi.

Here are some of the fans who sent their condolences  to Lasizwe and Khanyi:

