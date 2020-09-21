Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by their father’s death

Siblings Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe are mourning the loss of their father, Menzi Mcunu.

They took to social media over the weekend to share how heartbroken they were over the loss of their dad.

"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and confused! I am shattered!! first my mom, now my dad! I don’t know how to feel. Like how does one say, 'My parents are deceased', like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead," Lasizwe captioned a pic of him and his dad in happier times.