Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by their father’s death
Siblings Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe are mourning the loss of their father, Menzi Mcunu.
They took to social media over the weekend to share how heartbroken they were over the loss of their dad.
"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and confused! I am shattered!! first my mom, now my dad! I don’t know how to feel. Like how does one say, 'My parents are deceased', like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead," Lasizwe captioned a pic of him and his dad in happier times.
Khanyi also shared the news with her fans and followers across social media platforms.
“All I ever wanted was to be just like you! Rest in peace, dad,” said Khanyi on Instagram
Details of Menzi’s death have not been disclosed.
Shortly after Khanyi and Lasizwe shared the sad news, their TLs were filled with an outpouring of support from fans across Mzansi.
Here are some of the fans who sent their condolences to Lasizwe and Khanyi:
They may no longer be on earth, but believe me, they are both alive in the spirit. They will nurture you & guide you on the right path. Don't see this as God's way of punishing you. Stay strong and focus on what's ahead. My sincerest consolations to you and your family. 🕊❤️🕯💐— O L E T I L W E 🌈 (@Iam_Kardas) September 20, 2020
Losing your parents is hard especially the moment you realise they both gone.Take some time off social media.Its hard at the beginning but God does carry one through such pain.I won't lie,the pain will always https://t.co/ujKAXd1JGE sorry love.— Zinhle with a H (@_zinhle_zwane) September 20, 2020
Be strong❤