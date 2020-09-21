Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims

Social media users have dissected Somizi Mhlongo's response to plagiarism accusations levelled against him and can't ignore the glaring holes.

Somizi has been accused of “stealing” the idea for his cooking show, Dinner at Somizi's, which airs on ShowMax and 1Magic. Screenshots of e-mails allegedly sent by producer Hastings Moeng to Somizi in 2014, which detailed striking similarities for a cooking reality show, went viral last week.

The star initially conducted an Instagram Live session, where he admitted to knowing Hastings but claimed not to have opened the e-mails sent to him. Somizi rubbished the plagiarism accusations, explaining that he's not the first person to come out with a reality cooking show.

At the weekend, Somizi landed himself on the Twitter trends after an interview he did with Newzroom Afrika went viral.

Watch the full interview below.